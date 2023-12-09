A Japanese woman in her 60s was one of three faculty members fatally shot by a gunman earlier this week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the consulate general of Japan in San Francisco said on Friday.

The university, where the attack took place on Wednesday, identified the woman as Naoko Takemaru, an associate professor of Japanese language studies.

The university said Takemaru was in charge of overseeing the university’s entire Japanese studies programme and taught all levels of students. It said on Thursday that the two others killed were Cha-Jan “Jerry” Chang, a professor of management information systems and Patricia Navarro, an assistant professor of accounting.

Another faculty member remains hospitalised, it said. The 67-year-old gunman, Anthony Polito, was killed in a shoot-out with police following a confrontation outside the university.