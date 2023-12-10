People in Shohei Ohtani’s home prefecture and cities across Japan were elated on Sunday by the two-way star’s record US$700 million, 10-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ohtani grew up in the small city of Oshu in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, before rising to stardom in Japanese baseball and then as an international sports phenomenon.

“I can’t take my eyes off Ohtani’s moves,” said an excited Tsubasa Kamata, a 41-year-old from Morioka, the prefecture’s capital city. “It’s impressive that he has agreed to the biggest contract ever. I hope he’ll do his best without pushing himself too hard or getting injured.”

An extra edition of the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper reporting on Shohei Ohtani to move to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Photo: AP

The local Iwate Nippo newspaper published about 16,000 copies of an extra edition the same day, reporting on Ohtani’s free agency decision with the headline in Dodger blue.