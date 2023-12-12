A graft scandal rocking Japan’s ruling party widened on Tuesday with a faction within the LDP headed until recently by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reportedly now also implicated.

Prosecutors are already investigating claims that reportedly around 500 million yen (US$3.4 million) in kickbacks went to Liberal Democratic Party officials over the past five years.

The money allegedly was paid to party members who exceeded their ticket sales quotas for party fundraising events and was not properly declared to the tax authorities.

Until now the allegations have been confined to the largest of at least five factions within the LDP that was once led by assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe.