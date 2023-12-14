Japan , Britain , and Italy signed a treaty in Tokyo on Thursday to crystallise their joint plan to develop a stealth fighter jet, as the nations look to bolster their security ties amid threats from the likes of an assertive China.

As part of their Global Combat Air Programme , the three nations aim to develop a stealth warplane fitted with cutting-edge technology, the UK Ministry of Defence said in an emailed statement ahead of the signing.

The planned new aircraft – known as Tempest in the UK – effectively combines the European Tempest and Japanese F-X projects, both of which had been in the pipeline for years.

The plan is for the programme “to be crucial to global security and we continue to make hugely positive progress toward delivery of the new jets to our respective air forces in 2035,” UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said in the statement.

The deal comes a year after the countries agreed to merge their plans to develop next-generation fighter jets, and it is a display of the sort of partnerships the British government is trying to strike up after leaving the European Union.