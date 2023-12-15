High radiation level detected in Fukushima nuclear plant worker’s nose

The employee was not experiencing any adverse health effects and a full body scan showed no internal contamination, but a full analysis will be available next month, Tepco said.

Radioactive materials may have touched the worker’s face on Monday as he took off a full-face mask after finishing his work, operator Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco) said on Thursday.

The nuclear power facility was wrecked by a huge earthquake and tsunami in 2011 that killed 18,000 people. It was one of the worst nuclear disasters in history.

The clean-up operation is expected to take decades, with the most dangerous part – removing radioactive fuel and rubble from three stricken reactors – yet to begin.

03:31 China joins UN mission testing radiation levels near Fukushima plant after waste water release China joins UN mission testing radiation levels near Fukushima plant after waste water release

In August, Japan began releasing into the Pacific the equivalent of 540 Olympic swimming pools worth of treated waste water that has been collected since the catastrophe.

Tokyo insists that the water is harmless, a view backed by the UN atomic watchdog, but China and Russia have banned Japanese seafood imports.