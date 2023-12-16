Japan, Asean summit to advance ‘security cooperation’ amid growing South China Sea tension
- Japan, which has competing territorial claims with China, is upping its military spending and has already boosted security cooperation in the Asia-Pacific
- Japan is also expected to push energy cooperation, even as it comes under fire from environmental groups for financing fossil fuel projects in Asia
Tokyo added that it “concurs with the Philippines’ long-standing objections to unlawful maritime claims, militarisation, coercive activities and threat or use of force in the South China Sea”.
Asked about the Asean summit, China’s foreign ministry said on Friday that Beijing “believed that any cooperation should be conducive to advancing mutual trust among regional countries and promoting common development”.
“We hope that relevant countries can truly do things conducive to regional peace and stability. At the same time, any cooperation should not target third parties,” spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
Japan is also expected to use the summit to push energy cooperation, with a meeting of its Asian Zero Emission Community initiative scheduled for Monday that will be attended virtually by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, officials said.
Japan has also been seeking to push the export of tech aimed at reducing emissions by coal plants, such as co-firing with ammonia and carbon capture. But critics say these methods are unproven and expensive.
“This push to lock in fossil fuel-based energy across the continent is delaying the transition from fossil fuels to renewables,” the Climate Action Network said this month.
Ammonia “fails to meaningfully reduce emissions, jeopardises the decarbonisation of Japan’s energy and any possibility of phasing out fossil fuels”, it said.
While Myanmar is a member, the leaders of its junta have been banned from the bloc’s high-level meetings since failing to implement an agreed five-point peace plan following the 2021 coup in which they took power.