South Korea ’s government found itself in a group of students’ cross hairs after an invigilator ended a college-entrance exam 90 seconds early.

Thirty-nine students have filed a lawsuit against the government after an invigilator at Kyungdong High School mistakenly clicked on the ending bell before an exam on November 16 was scheduled to end, per local news outlet Yonhap.

According to the report, each student is demanding about US$15,000 in compensation.

The school did try to rectify their error by giving the students back their papers for 90 seconds during lunchtime, per Yonhap.

Candidates, however, were only allowed to fill in their solutions for unsolved questions. They weren’t allowed to amend the responses to questions they had solved earlier.