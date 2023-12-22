Prosecutors accused him of obstructing the business of the restaurant, and that he did so for attention, according to the outlet. They also told the court there was “no room for leniency.”

In response, Khalid, who is 24, expressed regret when a one-minute clip of his video played in the court.

“I am sorry,” he said, per The Japan times. “I promise I will never take videos again.”

He denied playing the music on purpose, saying his phone blasted it by automatically.

Prosecutors asked for his punishment to be a 200,000 yen fine (US$1,400), and the trial was concluded, per The Japan times.

“I’m embarrassed. I apologise to everyone I’ve caused trouble,” Khalid said in his final statement, according to Sankei News. “I will no longer broadcast videos. I want to return to my home country and continue my studies, and be a role model.”

Khalid has now been arrested in Japan twice. He broke into a construction site in August and was followed by local police, Dexerto reported. He then reportedly yelled “Fukushima” at workers. He was arrested on September 21 while streaming – the clip is still available to view on his Kick account. He was charged with trespassing, but the charges were dropped.

This is not the first time an influencer has caused a nuisance in Japan. In October, YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou was criticised for filming himself riding on Japan’s public transport system without paying.