Japan could send first astronaut to moon under US-led Artemis project

The United States and Japan are making final arrangements to land a Japanese astronaut on the surface of the moon for the first time, under a US-led lunar exploration programme, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The Artemis programme aims to achieve a historic milestone by sending US astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in over half a century by 2025 at the earliest, and a Japanese astronaut may be among the next to land on the Earth’s satellite, according to the sources.

The two countries are also discussing putting a second Japanese astronaut on the moon and expected to finalise a plan as soon as next month, the sources said.

Vice-President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that the United States intended to have an international astronaut accompany US astronauts to the surface of the moon by 2029, although she did not say from which country the envisaged individual might be selected.