Japan ’s SLIM space probe has entered the moon’s orbit in a major step towards the country’s first successful lunar landing, expected next month.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is nicknamed the “Moon Sniper” because it is designed to land within 100 metres (328 feet) of a specific target on the lunar surface.

If successful, the touchdown would make Japan only the fifth country to have successfully landed a probe on the Moon, after the United States, Russia, China and India

On Monday, SLIM “successfully entered the moon’s orbit at 04.51pm Japan time”, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said in a statement.

“Its trajectory shift was achieved as originally planned, and there is nothing out of the ordinary about the probe’s conditions,” the agency said.