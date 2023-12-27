South China Morning Post
South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun arrives at a police station in Incheon on December 23. Photo: Yonhap via Reuters
Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead amid South Korea probe into illegal drug use

  • Lee was spotted unconscious next to briquettes inside a car at a park in Seoul after his wife told police she had found what appeared to be a suicide note
  • The star had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him
Lee Sun-kyun, a South Korean actor of the Oscar-winning film “ Parasite”, was found dead, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing police.

Lee had been under investigation over illegal drug use allegations amid an ongoing government crackdown on illegal drugs.

Lee was found unconscious next to briquettes inside a car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday morning, after his wife reported to police that Lee had left home and she had found what appeared to be a suicide note, Yonhap said.

Seoul’s Jongno police station did not immediately respond to phone calls.

South Korea has tough drug laws, and drug crimes are typically punishable by at least six months in prison or up to 14 years for repeat offenders and dealers.

South Korean police clear K-pop star G-Dragon of drug allegations

Lee had been questioned three times by police, including for 19 hours over the weekend. The actor had said he was tricked into taking drugs by a bar hostess who then tried to blackmail him, Yonhap reported.

Born in 1975, Lee starred as a rich family’s father in “Parasite”, and also played leading roles in South Korean films including the 2012 thriller “Helpless” and 2014’s “All About My Wife”, among others.

Lee had the lead role in Apple TV+’s first Korean-language original series, which rolled out in 2021. “Dr. Brain”, a six-episode sci-fi thriller, was about a cold-hearted neurologist, Koh Se-won, who tries to find clues to a mysterious family accident through brain experiments.

Police examine a car at a park in Seoul on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE/Yonhap

Previously celebrated for his wholesome image, local news outlets reported that the actor was being dropped from television and commercial projects following his drug scandal.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you know someone who is, help is available. For Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans, or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on +1 800 273 8255. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.
