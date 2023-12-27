The Japanese take their Christmas cakes seriously. So when some “Strawberry Frill Shortcakes” ordered online from Takashimaya Co. started showing up at customers’ doorsteps in crumbled heaps, the incident was destined to become headline news, complete with deep-bowed apologies broadcast on national television.

The confectioneries in question were delivered in the days leading up to Christmas, selling for 5,400 yen (US$38) apiece – not a small sum in Japan , where decades of deflation mean that lunch in Tokyo can still be had for less than US$7. The cakes were meant to be frozen and shipped, to prevent disasters like the one that befell about a third of those who ordered the pastry.

“We deeply apologise for disappointing many of our customers due to the frozen cakes that we sold,” Kazuhisa Yokoyama, senior managing executive officer at the department store group, said at a news conference on Wednesday before bowing deeply for about five seconds.

Takashimaya confirmed that as of Tuesday evening, 807 of the around 2,900 strawberry frill shortcakes it sold online were delivered to customers with damage.