Kim Jong-un says North Korea no longer eyeing reunification with South, warns of war ‘at any time’
- North Korea watchers also say Kim’s statements were a veiled threat towards Seoul, amid Pyongyang’s plan to launch three more spy satellites into space in 2024
- South Koreans fear a turbulent year ahead, with secret service warning the North might unleash fresh provocations ahead of Seoul’s elections in April
Kim said Pyongyang is no longer aiming for reunification, long a goal shared by both Koreas, which have been in a state of war under international law since the end of the conflict between 1950 and 1953.
Kim outlined his country’s security goals for 2024 during the usual end-of-year meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee, which ended on Saturday.
“Relations between South and North Korea are no longer those between people of the same nation,” said Kim, arguing that the relationship between the Koreas has developed into one between states who are at war.
The current situation requires his government to redefine its stance on unification policy, he said.
“This is the first time that North Korea’s leadership has publicly declared that it is impossible to achieve unification,” said Park Young Ho, a North Korea specialist and former researcher at the South Korean Institute for National Unification.
Pyongyang has repeatedly blamed the Seoul government for the deterioration in relations in the past.
North Korea watchers also said Kim’s statements contained a veiled threat towards Seoul.
“Because of the enemies’ reckless measures to invade our country, it is a fait accompli that war may break out on the Korean peninsula at any time,” Kim was quoted as saying. The military must prepare to “pacify the entire territory of South Korea”, using nuclear weapons if necessary in the event of an attack, he added.
Washington denies Pyongyang’s accusation that it is preparing an attack together with its allies.
South Koreans fear a turbulent year ahead. South Korea’s secret service recently warned the North might unleash fresh provocations ahead of South Korea’s parliamentary elections in April and the US presidential election in November.
Alongside expanding its nuclear arsenal and the construction of military drones, North Korea also reportedly named the launch of three more reconnaissance satellites as one of its most important tasks for 2024.
North Korea must stick to its offensive hard line, Kim said.
Pyongyang wants to expand its military surveillance capabilities to monitor, state media said earlier on Sunday.
The launch of the first North Korean spy satellite in November was celebrated as a success in the state media. At the party meeting, it was decided to launch three more satellites into space in 2024.