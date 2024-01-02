Developing | South Korean opposition chief Lee Jae-myung stabbed in neck, hospitalised
- Lee was stabbed in the left side of his neck on Tuesday by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport in Busan, reports said
- News photographs showed him lying on the ground with his eyes closed and other people pressing a handkerchief against the side of his neck
Lee, who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election, is conscious and has been transported to a local university hospital, a party official and a fire department official said.
Lee was attacked by an unidentified man while touring the site of a proposed airport, Yonhap said. The attack has left him with a gash of about 1cm on his neck, YTN television reported.
The assailant appeared to be a man in his 50s or 60s, who wore a paper crown with Lee’s name on it, news photographs showed.
He approached Lee asking for an autograph, then suddenly lunged forward and attacked him, news reports said. The assailant was quickly subdued and arrested at the scene, Yonhap said.
Video clips on YTN television and another posted on the social media platform X showed the attack, with a man lunging at Lee with his arm stretched out. Lee grimaced and collapsed to the ground.
A former child factory worker who suffered an industrial accident as a teenage school drop-out, Lee rose to political stardom partly by playing up his rags-to-riches tale.
Recent polls have indicated that Lee remains a strong contender for president. But his bid for the top office has been overshadowed by a string of scandals.
Lee is also accused of breaching his duties, which allegedly resulted in a loss of 20 billion won (US$15 million) for a company owned by Seongnam city during his term as its mayor. He has denied any wrongdoing, calling the allegations “fiction” and a “political conspiracy”.
Lee has led the main opposition party since August 2022.
South Korea’s next parliamentary elections are slated for April.
Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse