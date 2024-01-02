All 367 passengers on board the Airbus plane were evacuated, broadcaster NHK reported.

The images on broadcaster NHK showed the plane moving along the runway before an explosion of orange flames burst from beneath and behind it.

A Japan Airlines plane was in flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Tuesday after apparently colliding with a coastguard aircraft, television reports said.

The aircraft was carrying six crew members, with the captain escaping, while five are unaccounted for, according a Reuters report, citing the coastguard.

The news agency also reported that the Japan coastguard aircraft was on its way to Niigata Airport Base to deliver aid to the Noto Peninsula region, which was hit by a series of massive earthquakes on New Year’s Day.

Japan Airlines’ A350 aeroplane is on fire at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The cause of the incident was not immediately clear, but television reports said that the Airbus collided with a coastguard aircraft.

Reports said that the plane had just arrived from Sapporo airport on the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

A coastguard official at Haneda Airport, one of the world’s busiest, said they were “checking details”.

Video image of an Airbus A350-900 catching fire at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport after arriving from Sapporo on Tuesday. Photo: Screen Capture/ TBS NEWS DIG

“It’s not clear if there was a collision. But it is certain that our plane is involved,” he told AFP.

The television footage showed flames coming out of windows and the plane’s nose on the ground as rescuers sprayed it.

There was also burning debris on the runway.

More than 70 fire engines were being deployed, NHK reported.

Japan has not suffered a serious commercial aviation accident in decades.

Its worst ever was in 1985, when a JAL jumbo jet flying from Tokyo to Osaka crashed in central Gunma region, killing 520 passengers and crew.

That disaster was one of the world’s deadliest plane crashes involving a single flight.

More to come …