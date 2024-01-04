Tokyo Disneyland actor goes viral for staying in character, pacifying visitors during Japan earthquake warning
- An Eeyore performer urged people to ‘prepare for a strong earthquake’ while bobbing up and down in character
- A powerful tremor struck central Japan on Monday, leaving dozens dead and sparking a tsunami warning
But at least it’s got this Disneyland actor, who was videoed staying fully in character as park visitors steeled themselves for an earthquake.
The clip was shot by Jason Hill, a Disney and travel enthusiast who visited Disneyland’s Tokyo park earlier this week.
Dozens of park visitors can be seen crouching next to shops and attractions as an announcer urged people to “prepare for a strong earthquake.”
Amid the tense crowds, our heroic actor, dressed in an Eeyore suit, attempted to calm visitors down while bobbing up and down in character.
Hill’s clip has since gone viral, with over 14 million views on Instagram, and was flooded with praise for the actor’s dedication.
Disney did not respond to a request for comment asking if its park performers are trained or expected to interact with guests in character during an emergency.
Performing standards for Disneyland’s character performers have long been scrutinised by hardcore fans of the House of Mouse. These actors are typically expected never to break character.