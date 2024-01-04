Japan’s had a rough start to the year, with a fiery plane collision at Tokyo airport on Tuesday and a slew of tsunami-risk earthquakes slamming the archipelago’s west the day before.

But at least it’s got this Disneyland actor, who was videoed staying fully in character as park visitors steeled themselves for an earthquake.

The clip was shot by Jason Hill, a Disney and travel enthusiast who visited Disneyland’s Tokyo park earlier this week.

An Eeyore actor calms down Tokyo Disneyland visitors during an earthquake warning on January 1. Photo: Instagram/jasnhill

Dozens of park visitors can be seen crouching next to shops and attractions as an announcer urged people to “prepare for a strong earthquake.”