North Korea’s Kim Jong-un turns 40. Maybe
- Kim’s birthday is believed to be January 8, but his secretive regime has never confirmed the date
- The birth dates of Kim’s father and grandfather, who preceded him as rulers, are national holidays in North Korea
Kim Jong-un’s presumed birth date, meanwhile, has always passed quietly without mention in media or on the country’s calendars.
This year, state news agency KCNA on Monday showed Kim visiting a chicken farm with his daughter and senior officials.
Kim’s government is heavily sanctioned over the country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, as well as human rights abuses.
This weekend, the country vowed it would launch a military strike immediately in response to any provocation.
The remarks come after South Korea’s military said the North had fired more than 60 artillery rounds on Saturday near their disputed maritime border, following a similar volley of more than 200 the previous day.
The drills on both sides of the border sparked warnings for residents of South Korean border islands to seek cover in bomb shelters, although there were no reports of shells crossing the maritime border.