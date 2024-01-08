South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
North Korea
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is believed to have turned 40 years old on Monday. Photo. KCNA/KNS/AP
AsiaEast Asia

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un turns 40. Maybe

  • Kim’s birthday is believed to be January 8, but his secretive regime has never confirmed the date
  • The birth dates of Kim’s father and grandfather, who preceded him as rulers, are national holidays in North Korea
North Korea
Reuters
Reuters
Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is believed to have turned the big four-oh on Monday, but state media continued its decades of silence on his birthday.
Kim’s birthday is believed to be January 8, though his secretive regime has never confirmed the date. The US government lists Kim’s birth year as 1984, making him 40 years old this year.
The birth dates of Kim’s father and grandfather, who preceded him as rulers, are national holidays in North Korea.

Russia used North Korean missiles for Ukraine attacks, US says

Kim Jong-un’s presumed birth date, meanwhile, has always passed quietly without mention in media or on the country’s calendars.

The closest North Korea has come to confirming the date came in January 2020 after authorities acknowledged Kim had received birthday greetings from then-US President Donald Trump, though they did not mention the exact date.

This year, state news agency KCNA on Monday showed Kim visiting a chicken farm with his daughter and senior officials.

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s ruler, visits a poultry farm with his daughter. Photo:KCNA/KNS/dpa
South Korea’s intelligence agency said this month it believes the daughter, known as Ju-ae, may be a likely successor.

Kim’s government is heavily sanctioned over the country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, as well as human rights abuses.

This weekend, the country vowed it would launch a military strike immediately in response to any provocation.

01:57

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un aims to reverse population decline with child support policies

North Korea’s Kim Jong-un aims to reverse population decline with child support policies

The remarks come after South Korea’s military said the North had fired more than 60 artillery rounds on Saturday near their disputed maritime border, following a similar volley of more than 200 the previous day.

The drills on both sides of the border sparked warnings for residents of South Korean border islands to seek cover in bomb shelters, although there were no reports of shells crossing the maritime border.

Post