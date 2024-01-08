North Korea’s Kim Jong-un turns 40. Maybe

Kim Jong-un’s presumed birth date, meanwhile, has always passed quietly without mention in media or on the country’s calendars.

Russia used North Korean missiles for Ukraine attacks, US says

Russia used North Korean missiles for Ukraine attacks, US says

The closest North Korea has come to confirming the date came in January 2020 after authorities acknowledged Kim had received birthday greetings from then-US President Donald Trump , though they did not mention the exact date.

This year, state news agency KCNA on Monday showed Kim visiting a chicken farm with his daughter and senior officials.

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s ruler, visits a poultry farm with his daughter. Photo:KCNA/KNS/dpa

South Korea ’s intelligence agency said this month it believes the daughter, known as Ju-ae , may be a likely successor.

Kim’s government is heavily sanctioned over the country’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programmes, as well as human rights abuses.

This weekend, the country vowed it would launch a military strike immediately in response to any provocation.

01:57 North Korea’s Kim Jong-un aims to reverse population decline with child support policies North Korea’s Kim Jong-un aims to reverse population decline with child support policies

The remarks come after South Korea’s military said the North had fired more than 60 artillery rounds on Saturday near their disputed maritime border, following a similar volley of more than 200 the previous day.

The drills on both sides of the border sparked warnings for residents of South Korean border islands to seek cover in bomb shelters, although there were no reports of shells crossing the maritime border.