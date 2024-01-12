Now, Bong, who collaborated with Lee on the 2019 Oscar-winning thriller “Parasite,” joined other South Korean artists asking authorities for a new probe into the actor’s death.

Lee was found unconscious inside his car at a park in Seoul on December 26. His wife reportedly had found a note akin to a suicide note and reported it to police. Authorities pronounced Lee dead. He was 48.

“In the face of the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, we shared the same heart that this should never happen again,” the Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists said on Tuesday in a statement, according to the Korea Herald.

“We will call for investigation officials’ probe to discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists.”

02:39 South Korean celebrities attend Lee Sun-kyun’s memorial; police defend 'Parasite' actor’s drug probe South Korean celebrities attend Lee Sun-kyun’s memorial; police defend 'Parasite' actor’s drug probe

The collective includes Bong, songwriter Yoon Jong-shin, director Lee Won-tae, actor Choi Deok-moon and the head of the Producers Guild of Korea, Choi Jeong-hwa, the outlet said. A news conference is scheduled in South Korea on Friday.