South Korean film director Bong Joon-ho at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in France. Photo: AFP via Getty Images/TNS
Director Bong Joon-ho, South Korean artists seek probe into Parasite star Lee Sun-kyun’s death

  • Bong and other celebrities, including songwriter Yoon Jong-shin, called on authorities to ‘discover the truth’ about the actor’s death
  • Lee was found dead inside his car at a park in Seoul last month after being reported missing
Film director Bong Joon-ho is among a collective of South Korean artists who are calling for a new investigation into the death of “Parasite” actor Lee Sun-kyun.

Lee was found unconscious inside his car at a park in Seoul on December 26. His wife reportedly had found a note akin to a suicide note and reported it to police. Authorities pronounced Lee dead. He was 48.

Along with the note, the circumstances around the SAG award-winning actor’s death had been tinged by allegations of previous drug use. Leading up to his death, Lee faced intense police questioning and threats over his suspected use of marijuana and other drugs that are illegal in South Korea. Lee said he was tricked into using the drugs.

Now, Bong, who collaborated with Lee on the 2019 Oscar-winning thriller “Parasite,” joined other South Korean artists asking authorities for a new probe into the actor’s death.

“In the face of the tragic death of actor Lee Sun-kyun, we shared the same heart that this should never happen again,” the Association of Solidarity of Cultural Artists said on Tuesday in a statement, according to the Korea Herald.

“We will call for investigation officials’ probe to discover the truth, request media outlets to delete articles that do not fit their function as media, as well as urge authorities to revise the law to protect the human rights of artists.”

The collective includes Bong, songwriter Yoon Jong-shin, director Lee Won-tae, actor Choi Deok-moon and the head of the Producers Guild of Korea, Choi Jeong-hwa, the outlet said. A news conference is scheduled in South Korea on Friday.

If you have suicidal thoughts or know someone who is experiencing them, help is available. In Hong Kong, dial +852 2896 0000 for The Samaritans or +852 2382 0000 for Suicide Prevention Services. In the US, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. For a list of other nations’ helplines, see this page.
