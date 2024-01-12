North Korea is set to allow the first group of tourists to visit the country since it shut its borders at the start of the pandemic in 2020, in a sign of opening that could be followed by a soccer match against Japan ’s national women’s team.

A group of Russian tourists is expected to enter the country in February for a trip that includes time in the capital Pyongyang and a ski resort, Koryo Tours, one of the major travel agencies for North Korea, said on its website.

Specialist service NK News said the tour starting on February 9 is being arranged by the government of the Russian Far East region of Primorsky Krai and a Vladivostok-based travel agency, which said prices for the four-day trip start at US$750.

Tourists from China pose for photos before the Three Charters monument in Pyongyang in February 2019. Tourists from China and Russia have previously been an important source of foreign currency for the cash-strapped nation. Photo: AFP

“It may signal an opening in due course to other tourists, or may not. We wait and see!” Koryo Tours, which is not a part of the arrangement, said on its website Thursday.