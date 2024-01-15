North Korea test-fired what it says was a new intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) on Sunday, in what would be its first such missile powered by solid fuel designed boost capabilities for launching with little preparation.

The new missile was also equipped with a hypersonic manoeuvrable controlled warhead, state media said.

The launch comes after the nuclear-armed North said it had tested solid-fuel engines for an coming new-type IRBM in November, and conducted at least three tests last year of its new solid-fuel Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile ( ICBM ).

Here are some characteristics of solid-fuel technology, and how it can help the North improve its missile systems.

Advantages of solid fuel

Solid-fuel missiles do not need to be fuelled immediately ahead of launch, are often easier and safer to operate, and require less logistical support, making them harder to detect and more survivable than liquid-fuel weapons.