North Korean hackers are sharing money-laundering and underground banking networks with fraudsters and drug traffickers in Southeast Asia, according to a United Nations report, with casinos and cryptocurrency exchanges emerging as key venues for organised crime.

The UN Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said without elaborating it had observed “several instances” of such sharing in the Mekong area – which includes Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia – by hackers including North Korea’s Lazarus Group.

The UNODC said it had identified the activity via analysis of case information and blockchain data.

Contacted by phone about the UNODC report published on Monday, a person at North Korea’s mission to the UN in Geneva said, without giving his name, that he was “not familiar with the issue” and that previous reporting on Lazarus was “all speculation and misinformation”.