Pakistan readies for return of disgraced ex-PM Nawaz Sharif

Disgraced former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will be whisked away by helicopter to the federal capital of Islamabad when he returns on Friday to Pakistan from London to face a 10-year prison sentence on corruption charges, anti-corruption officials said.

Sharif, set to arrive in the eastern city of Lahore at 6pm, will be accompanied by his daughter Mariam, who was sentenced to seven years in prison. The two were in London visiting Sharif’s ailing wife when a Pakistani court convicted them of corruption and sent them to prison.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief the media.

Sharif’s son-in-law is currently serving his one-year prison sentence on the same charge, which stems from the purchase of luxury flats in Britain that the court said were bought with illegally-earned money.

Sharif is expected to appeal his conviction and seek bail.

Before his return, police swept through Lahore, arresting scores of Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League party workers to prevent them from greeting him at the airport.

In a video message on Friday reportedly from his aircraft en route to Pakistan, Sharif said he was returning knowing he would be taken directly to prison.

Sharif has been banned from taking part in politics, and his brother Shahbaz Sharif now heads his Pakistan Muslim League and is fighting for re-election on July 25.

In a televised appeal to supporters from London earlier this week, Sharif criticised Pakistan’s powerful military, which has ruled the country directly or indirectly for most of its 71-year history, saying Pakistan now has a “state above the state”.

Pakistani and international rights groups have accused the military of trying to maintain its influence in Pakistani politics by keeping Sharif out of power. The military denied the accusations saying its help in carrying out the elections was requested by Pakistan’s Election Commission. The army will deploy 350,000 security personnel to polling stations throughout the country on election day.

Underscoring the security threat, a bomb exploded on Friday in northwest Pakistan near the border with Afghanistan. Four supporters were killed near a rally for a senior politician from an Islamist party who is running in the town of Bannu.

The explosion also wounded 20 people and the candidate escaped unharmed, said local police chief Rashid Khan. Candidate Akram Khan Durrani had just finished his speech when the bomb exploded.

Durrani is running against popular former lawmaker Imran Khan. He is a candidate of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, an election alliance of radical religious groups.

Khan, who hopes to become the next prime minister, condemned Friday’s attack. In a tweet, he said there seems to be a conspiracy to sabotage the July 25 vote. But he said the people of Pakistan will not allow anything to prevent “historic” elections from taking place.