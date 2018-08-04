Students in Bangladesh block roads for seventh day over road safety

Parts of the Bangladeshi capital ground to a halt for the seventh day running on Saturday, as thousands of students staged protests calling for better road safety after two teenagers were killed by a speeding bus.

Authorities have pleaded with demonstrators to call off protests that have nearly paralysed Dhaka and prompted foreign embassies to issue travel alerts.

Thousands of students wearing school uniforms blocked major intersections in the capital from Saturday morning.

Youths as young as 13 were seen on Dhaka’s notoriously clogged roadways checking whether cars and buses had valid licences and roadworthy.

“We want justice,” the students chanted in some of Dhaka’s main public squares.

“We won’t leave the roads until our demands are met. We want safe roads and safe drivers,” said protester Al Miran.

Anger has simmered since a speeding bus killed a boy and girl last weekend.

Bangladesh’s transport sector is widely seen as corrupt, unregulated and dangerous, and news of the deaths became a catalyst for public anger after spreading rapidly on social media.

A comment by Shajahan Khan, a government minister with ties to powerful transport unions, poured oil onto the fire. He questioned why there was such an uproar over the two Dhaka children but no reaction when 33 people were killed in an Indian bus crash the day before.

The education ministry shut down high schools on Thursday to try to quell unrest, promising students their demands for road safety reforms would be considered.

Several powerful ministers pleaded with students to return to their classes, amid worries the outrage could turn into widespread anti-government protests before general elections due later this year.

The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ruled Bangladesh since 2009, but in recent months it has been shaken by mass protests demanding an end to a decades-old system of discriminatory civil service recruitment.

Dhaka suffers from daily gridlock but congestion has been exacerbated by blockades set up across the city since Sunday.