Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will send a manned flight into space by 2022.

The announcement came amid celebrations Wednesday of India’s independence from British colonialists in 1947. Modi’s speech was broadcast live to the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi.

Modi said India will become the fourth country after Russia, the United States and China to achieve the feat.

The Indian astronaut could be a man or a woman.

India a few days earlier had tested the space capsule that will transport the astronauts.

In 1984, Rakesh Sharma was the first India to travel in space aboard a Soviet rocket.

In 2014, India successfully put a satellite into orbit around Mars.

In his last Independence Day speech before a general election early next year, Modi also said the government would also launch a medical insurance scheme for the poor from September 25.

“It is high time we ensure that the poor of India get access to good quality and affordable health care,” Modi said.