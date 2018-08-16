Flooding in India’s southern tourist hotspot of Kerala has killed at least 67 people and left more than 50,000 people seeking shelter in relief camps, a state official said.



Kerala, famed for its pristine palm-lined beaches and tea plantations, is battered by the monsoon every year, but the rains have been particularly severe this season, flooding hundreds of villages and prompting the authorities to suspend flights in and out of the region.

“Twenty five deaths were confirmed earlier in the evening. The situation is bad in many parts of the state and the number (of deaths) will likely increase,” a senior official from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority said.

Unconfirmed local media reports mentioned a much higher toll and cited ongoing efforts to reach many flooded areas.

The official added that authorities had issued a “red-alert” warning in all 14 districts of the flood-ravaged state, with heavy downpours expected over the next 24 hours in many of the worst affected areas.

[This is] an unprecedented flood havoc. The calamity has caused immeasurable misery and devastation

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office announced on Twitter that Kochi’s international airport – the main gateway to the region – would be closed until Saturday “due to heavy rains and resultant flooding”.

Vijayan held emergency meetings with rescue officials in the state late Wednesday and discussed the situation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The chief minister has requested the deployment of additional personnel from the Indian army, navy and other emergency forces who are already working across the state, which is home to around 33 million people.

“Our state is in the midst of an unprecedented flood havoc,” Vijayan said earlier this week. “The calamity has caused immeasurable misery and devastation.”

Authorities have opened the gates of 34 reservoirs as water reached dangerous levels.

Floods to farmer suicides: this is the real threat to South Asia

Vijayan’s office on Wednesday said that the authorities were also worried about rising water levels in the massive Mullaperiyar dam, and urged officials in the neighbouring state of Tamil Nadu to release water from the reservoir.

Hundreds of villages have been flooded, more than 6,000 miles (10,000 kilometres) of roads and thousands of homes have been destroyed or damaged across the state, officials said.

The US embassy last week advised Americans to avoid Kerala, which drew more than one million foreign tourists last year, according to official data.

Hundreds of people die every year during India’s monsoon flood season from June to September.

Separately, in central India, at least 11 people have been swept away by a flash flood while picnicking at a waterfall in central India.

Fears grow as flooding kills at least 12 and displaces 130,000 in Myanmar

District Magistrate Shilpi Gupta says seven others were rescued by helicopter, but 30 people remain trapped on rocks in the river in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh state.

She said the fate of the 11 missing people is not known.

Gupta said the water level in the river rose suddenly Wednesday because of monsoon rains in the area, about 285 miles (460 kilometres) south of New Delhi. Nightfall was hampering rescue efforts.