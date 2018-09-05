NewsAsiaSouth Asia
image

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

Tens of thousands of protesters march to demand Sri Lankan government step down

Activists loyal to former president Mahinda Rajapaksa accuse government of corruption and selling assets to foreign nations

PUBLISHED : Wednesday, 05 September, 2018, 10:15pm
UPDATED : Wednesday, 05 September, 2018, 10:15pm

Comments:  

Associated Press
Associated Press

Share

Related topics

Sri Lanka

Related Articles

Tens of thousands of opposition supporters have marched in Sri Lanka’s capital to demand the government step down, accusing it of corruption and selling national assets to foreign nations.

The activists loyal to former President Mahinda Rajapaksa walked along several main roads in Colombo on Wednesday, shouting slogans and holding placards.

Sri Lankan President welcomes US$295 million ‘gift’ from Beijing despite controversy about reported election funding

They later gathered near the president’s office and launched a sit-in on a main road.

Rajapaksa’s loyalists criticise the government for selling national assets to foreign countries, including the leasing of a seaport to China for 99 years.

The government was elected on a platform of good governance but its image was marred in 2015 by a central bank scandal that led to the resignation of a key minister.

 

Most Popular

Promotions

 

You may also like