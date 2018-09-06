India’s Supreme Court legalises gay sex in historic ruling

India’s Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a colonial-era ban on gay sex that has been at the centre of years of legal battles.

The court gave its ruling on a petition filed by five people who challenged the law, saying they are living in fear of being harassed and prosecuted by police.

“The law had become a weapon for harassment for the LGBT community,” Chief Justice Dipak Misra said as he announced the landmark verdict.

Gay sex is considered taboo by many in socially conservative India, and despite opposition to lifting the ban from some lawmakers, the Supreme Court threw it out.

“The mood is extremely optimistic: the judges have been extremely empathetic,” said Akhilesh Godi, one of the petitioners in the case before the ruling. “It is not only about decriminalising but recognising our fundamental rights.”

Anwesh Pokkuluri, a second petitioner, said: “Based on how the proceedings have gone, we do not see how they can uphold” the ban.

The judges in the case had previously said that gay people in India face deep-rooted trauma and live in fear.

The homosexuality law, commonly known as “Section 377”, prohibits “carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal” - which is widely interpreted to refer to homosexual sex.

Gay sex was punishable by up to 10 years in jail.

