Opposition presidential candidate Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a longtime but little-known lawmaker, declared victory at his party’s campaign headquarters in the capital city Male in a contentious election widely seen as a referendum on the island nation’s young democracy.

Supporters draped in the Maldives’ flag took to the streets, hugging one another, cheering and honking horns to celebrate Solih’s unexpected win.

The independent newspaper website mihaaru.com reports that Solih has 58.3 percent of the vote, with nearly 92 percent of the ballots counted.

The independent election watchdog Transparency Maldives tweeted that Solih has won “by a decisive margin”.

The opposition had feared the election would be rigged in favour of Maldives’ strongman President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, whose first term in office was marked by a crackdown on political rivals, courts and the media.

Yameen’s campaign had not conceded the race, and no one from the campaign could be immediately reached for comment.

A spokesman for Maldives’ Election Commission said official results would not be announced for a week, the period reserved for parties to file election petitions in court challenging the result.

In a victory speech in Male, Solih called it “a moment of happiness, hope and history.”

The polls were kept open longer than planned due to high voter turnout.

More than 260,000 of the 400,000 citizens of the Maldives were eligible to vote at about 400 polling stations across the islands that comprise the Indian Ocean archipelago.

An elections-eve raid of the opposition presidential candidate’s main campaign office cast a pall over Sunday’s election, widely seen as a referendum on the Maldives’ young democracy. But it did not appear to deter voters, who waited in rain and high temperatures to cast ballots.

Democracy was introduced to the Maldives, a former British protectorate, in 2008 after decades of autocratic rule.

Both Yameen and Solih voted in Male shortly after polls opened Sunday morning.

Solih urged Yameen to ensure a peaceful transition of power and immediately release scores of political prisoners.

“I call on Yameen to respect the will of the people and bring about a peaceful, smooth transfer of power,” Solih said on national television shortly after official results showed he had an unassailable 58 percent of the popular vote.

“The message is loud and clear. People want justice and stability and we will ensure accountability,” he added.