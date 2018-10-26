NewsAsiaSouth Asia
Sri Lanka’s ex-president Rajapaksa is made new prime minister

  • His predecessor Ranil Wickremesinghe was sacked on Friday
PUBLISHED : Friday, 26 October, 2018, 11:13pm
UPDATED : Friday, 26 October, 2018, 11:13pm

Agence France-Presse
Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday sacked his Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new premier, the president’s office said.

A private television network loyal to Rajapaksa televised him being sworn in as the new Prime Minister, replacing Wickremesinghe.

The surprise move comes despite past clashes between both Sirisena and Wickremesinghe over economic policy as well as the day-to-day administration of the government.

 

