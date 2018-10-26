Sri Lanka’s ex-president Rajapaksa is made new prime minister
- His predecessor Ranil Wickremesinghe was sacked on Friday
PUBLISHED : Friday, 26 October, 2018, 11:13pm
UPDATED : Friday, 26 October, 2018, 11:13pm
Related topics
Sri Lanka’s President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday sacked his Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and appointed former president Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new premier, the president’s office said.
A private television network loyal to Rajapaksa televised him being sworn in as the new Prime Minister, replacing Wickremesinghe.
The surprise move comes despite past clashes between both Sirisena and Wickremesinghe over economic policy as well as the day-to-day administration of the government.
Most Popular
Viewed
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
Shared
Commented
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
You may also like
Flexible and inclusive workplace ensures productive and healthy businesses
In partnership with: BDO
Manchester: explore the UK's most livable city
Brought to you by JLL
Comments: