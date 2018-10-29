A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia to another seven years in prison on corruption charges that her supporters say are politically motivated.

A judge in the capital Dhaka found her guilty of graft charges linked to the misappropriation of 31.5 million taka (US$375,000) set aside for a charity.

Bangladeshi police arrest newspaper publisher linked to opposition ahead of elections

Zia has been in prison since February when she was sentenced to five years for embezzling funds for an orphanage.

More to come ...