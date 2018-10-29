Bangladesh opposition leader Khaleda Zia jailed seven more years for corruption
- She is accused of misappropriating US$375,000 set aside for a charity
- She is already in prison for embezzling funds
PUBLISHED : Monday, 29 October, 2018, 2:50pm
UPDATED : Monday, 29 October, 2018, 2:50pm
A Bangladesh court on Monday sentenced former prime minister and opposition leader Khaleda Zia to another seven years in prison on corruption charges that her supporters say are politically motivated.
A judge in the capital Dhaka found her guilty of graft charges linked to the misappropriation of 31.5 million taka (US$375,000) set aside for a charity.
Zia has been in prison since February when she was sentenced to five years for embezzling funds for an orphanage.
More to come ...
