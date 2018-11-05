Indian villagers crush to death killer tigress

Villagers in northern India have crushed a tigress to death with a tractor after she killed a man.

Forest officer Mahavir Kaujlagi said on Monday that villagers had circled around the tigress after it killed a man working on farmland late on Sunday.

Kaujlagi said when the tigress tried to escape, the villagers crushed it under the wheels of a tractor.

The village is inside the core zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve in Lakhimpur Khiri area, some 250km southeast of Lucknow, the state capital of Uttar Pradesh.

The tiger is India’s national animal and is categorised as endangered under the Wildlife Protection Act.