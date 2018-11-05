Lawyer who saved Pakistani woman convicted of blasphemy from death says EU, UN made him leave ‘against my wishes’
- Saif-ul-Malook travelled to the Netherlands after Islamist violence erupted following the Pakistani Supreme Court’s acquittal of Asia Bibi
PUBLISHED : Monday, 05 November, 2018, 11:42pm
UPDATED : Monday, 05 November, 2018, 11:42pm
A Pakistani lawyer who saved a Christian woman convicted of blasphemy from death row said on Monday that the United Nations and European Union made him leave the country “against my wishes” because his life was at risk.
Saif-ul-Malook, who has fled to the Netherlands, said he contacted a United Nations official in Islamabad after Islamist violence erupted following the Pakistani Supreme Court’s acquittal of Asia Bibi on Wednesday.
“And then they (the UN) and the European nation ambassadors in Islamabad, they kept me for three days and then put me on a plane against my wishes,” the lawyer told a press conference in The Hague.
