Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who won a third straight term with an overwhelming majority in last month’s elections, is seeking the people’s support at a victory rally amid international calls for an investigation into alleged irregularities during the polls.

The opposition is demanding new elections, saying the December 30 polls were rigged, an allegation the Election Commission and Hasina have rejected.

On Saturday, Hasina told tens of thousands of her supporters in a park in Dhaka, the capital, that she would “work for all” amid criticism that she could become increasingly authoritarian.

A Hasina-led alliance won virtually every parliamentary seat in the general election, giving her a third consecutive term despite opposition allegations of intimidation. Hasina earlier served a single term.

The coalition led by Hasina’s Awami League party won 288 out of 300 seats – 96 per cent – in the polls, while the opposition alliance led by prominent lawyer Kamal Hossain won only seven seats, with all its lawmakers deciding to refrain from taking their oaths to protest the results.

At least 16 people were killed in election day clashes, amid a bloody campaign that was overshadowed by a crackdown on the opposition.

Three men were shot by police while six others died in clashes between activists from the ruling Awami League Party and opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). An auxiliary police member was killed after being attacked by opposition activists armed with guns and sticks.

Sheikh Hasina has been lauded for boosting economic growth in the poor South Asian nation during an unbroken decade in power and for welcoming Rohingya refugees fleeing a military crackdown in neighbouring Myanmar.

But critics accuse her of authoritarianism and crippling the opposition – including arch-rival Khaleda Zia who is serving 17 years in prison on corruption charges – to cling on to power.

Voting was held under tight security last month, with some 600,000 security personnel being deployed across Bangladesh, including at 40,000 polling stations.

Authorities ordered mobile operators to shut down 3G and 4G services until midnight on election day “to prevent the spread of rumours” that could trigger unrest.

There were dozens of unconfirmed reports from people across the country who identified themselves as opposition supporters complaining of intimidation and threats, and being forced to vote in front of ruling party men inside polling booths.

The opposition said more than 15,000 of its activists were detained during the weeks-long election campaign, crushing its ability to mobilise grass roots support.

Additional reporting by Reuters and Agence France-Presse