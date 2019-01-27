Two women have died and nine others including two children are undergoing treatment after eating contaminated food at a Hindu temple in southern India, police said.

It is the second such case in two months in the southern state of Karnataka.

The incident happened on Saturday after devotees in Chikkaballapura district’s Chintamani town – around 60km (38 miles) from the regional capital Bangalore – fell ill after consuming the temple food offered by two women.

“Two women devotees Kavita, 28 and Saraswathamma, 56 have died after consuming a local sweet offered at the temple. Nine others including two kids and three women devotees are being treated at a nearby hospital,” said B.S. Srinivas, deputy superintendent of police at Chintamani town.

“We have taken samples of the sweet consumed by the devotees for forensics and started our investigations,” he added, saying that they were looking for the individuals who had prepared the sweet and distributed it to the devotees.

A Press Trust of India report said worshippers at the temple were offered the confectionary by two women who came into the building from outside.

It’s not the first case of people dying from food eaten inside places of worship in India.

In December 2018, 11 people died after eating rice that had possibly been contaminated with a toxic substance at a Hindu temple ceremony in Mysore, also in Karnataka state.

Health officials said another 29 people were critically ill and sent to various hospitals.

The patients were treated for vomiting, diarrhoea and respiratory distress.

According to the police, devotees had gathered in large numbers at the Kicchukatti Maramma temple for the consecration ceremony, after which rice was served as a sanctified offering.

Witnesses said worshippers were offered tomato rice and flavoured water, with one saying a “foul smell was emanating from the food” but people ate it anyway.

Soon after they “started vomiting and frothing at the mouth”, the witness said.

India’s religious festivals are often badly managed with police and volunteer stewards overwhelmed by the sheer size of the crowds.