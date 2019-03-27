Biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ is slated to be released on April 5. Photo: Facebook
Narendra Modi biopic slammed as propaganda ahead of India’s mega elections
- Critics have said the film PM Narendra Modi , which presents a flattering view of the prime minister, is an attempt to woo voters ahead of the almost six-week election
- The film relates the leader’s childhood days selling tea to becoming chief minister of Gujarat, and leading the Bharatiya Janata Party to victory against the Congress in 2014 elections
Ganesh Bhalerao, hired by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, draws a political cartoon. Photo: Reuters
India’s political parties go cartoon crazy as they chase country’s youth vote on social media
- Both major parties have their own armies of artists, video editors and journalists to create online content for the social media war
- Nearly two-thirds of the population is under 35, and most have little time for political rallies or turgid party manifestoes
