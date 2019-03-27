Channels

Biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’ is slated to be released on April 5. Photo: Facebook
South Asia

Narendra Modi biopic slammed as propaganda ahead of India’s mega elections

  • Critics have said the film PM Narendra Modi , which presents a flattering view of the prime minister, is an attempt to woo voters ahead of the almost six-week election
  • The film relates the leader’s childhood days selling tea to becoming chief minister of Gujarat, and leading the Bharatiya Janata Party to victory against the Congress in 2014 elections
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:00am, 27 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:31am, 27 Mar, 2019

Ganesh Bhalerao, hired by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, draws a political cartoon. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

India’s political parties go cartoon crazy as they chase country’s youth vote on social media

  • Both major parties have their own armies of artists, video editors and journalists to create online content for the social media war
  • Nearly two-thirds of the population is under 35, and most have little time for political rallies or turgid party manifestoes
Topic |   India
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 6:00pm, 21 Mar, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 21 Mar, 2019

