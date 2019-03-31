Channels

Firefighters dousing a fire in the office building in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 28, 2019. Photo: AP
South Asia

Bangladesh police arrest building owners over fatal blaze

  • FR Tower’s owners Tasvir-ul-Islam and S.M.H.I. Faruque were charged with negligence and violations of a building code that resulted in casualties
Topic |   Bangladesh
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Published: 1:07pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:07pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Firefighters dousing a fire in the office building in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 28, 2019. Photo: AP
Fire crews attending to the first in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

At least 7 dead in blaze at high-rise building in Bangladesh capital

  • Helicopters were brought in to join 22 firefighting units that worked with the army, navy, air force and police to battle the fire in Dhaka
  • Images on social media showed intense flames and thick black smoke pouring out of the building
Topic |   Bangladesh
SCMP

Agence France-Presse  

Reuters  

Published: 7:10pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Updated: 9:32pm, 28 Mar, 2019

Fire crews attending to the first in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
