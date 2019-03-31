Firefighters dousing a fire in the office building in Dhaka, Bangladesh on March 28, 2019. Photo: AP
Bangladesh police arrest building owners over fatal blaze
- FR Tower’s owners Tasvir-ul-Islam and S.M.H.I. Faruque were charged with negligence and violations of a building code that resulted in casualties
Topic | Bangladesh
Fire crews attending to the first in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters
At least 7 dead in blaze at high-rise building in Bangladesh capital
- Helicopters were brought in to join 22 firefighting units that worked with the army, navy, air force and police to battle the fire in Dhaka
- Images on social media showed intense flames and thick black smoke pouring out of the building
