Indian teacher Pooja Prashant Sankhe writes on the board next to a teaching virtual assistant mannequin. Photo: AFP
South Asia

‘Edtech’ boom changes how Indian kids learn – if they can afford it

  • Major foreign investors are ploughing funds into India’s growing ‘edtech’ industry as they seek to capitalise on the world’s largest school-age population
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 8:07pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Updated: 8:07pm, 31 Mar, 2019

Indian teacher Pooja Prashant Sankhe writes on the board next to a teaching virtual assistant mannequin. Photo: AFP
Hotels are looking into using the latest technologies to get more information on their guests and help further personalise their stay. Photo: Shutterstock
Travel & Leisure

How technology and AI are helping hotels give more personal service

  • An AI assistant developed by a Hong Kong-based firm gives hotel staff information on the guests around them, such as name and VIP status
  • Already working in five hotels in Hong Kong, Malaysia and France, the system is also designed for cruise ships, residences and airport lounges
Topic |   Travel news and advice
Jamie Carter

Jamie Carter  

Published: 8:30am, 15 Mar, 2019

Updated: 10:24am, 15 Mar, 2019

Hotels are looking into using the latest technologies to get more information on their guests and help further personalise their stay. Photo: Shutterstock
