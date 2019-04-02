Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Facebook removes fake accounts tied to Indian political parties, Pakistan’s military

  • The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp, with 200 million users in India, has come under particular fire
  • Previous crackdowns by Facebook have resulted in the removals of pages from Iran, Myanmar, Russia and other countries
Topic |   India
Tribune News Service

Tribune News Service  

Published: 8:02am, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 8:02am, 2 Apr, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Malaysia launched a campaign to combat fake news. Photo: EPA
Explained

Explained: fake news in Asia

  • Several Asian countries rely heavily on social media for information, making them particularly vulnerable to the spread of fake news
Topic |   Social media
SCMP Reporter

SCMP Reporter  

Published: 11:00am, 6 Mar, 2019

Updated: 5:39pm, 6 Mar, 2019

Malaysia launched a campaign to combat fake news. Photo: EPA
