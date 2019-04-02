The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C-45 lifts from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh state. Photo: AP
India blowing up a satellite with missile was ‘terrible’, Nasa says, as it created 400 pieces of debris that endanger astronauts
- The Indian satellite was destroyed at a relatively low altitude of 300km, well below the ISS and most satellites in orbit
Topic | India
The Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle C-45 lifts from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh state. Photo: AP
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. Photo: AFP
India joins space ‘super league’ by shooting down satellite with missile, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- India became the fourth country after the United States, Russia and China to have carried out the feat
Topic | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation. Photo: AFP