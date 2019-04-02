Muhammad Riaz shows a picture of his 16-year-old daughter, Uzma, who was found dumped in a city canal in Lahore. Photo: AFP
Teenage maid Uzma Bibi was found murdered and dumped in a canal, forcing Pakistan to confront brutality of child labour
- Her employer and two other women remain in custody as a police investigation into the murder continues
- Children are particularly vulnerable, and Bibi’s case is the latest in a growing number of incidents involving minors
Topic | Human rights
An activist from the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body holds a placard that reads ‘End Modern Day Slavery in HK’ during a protest on March 8. Photo: AFP
Domestic workers are the slaves of modern Asia. Are Hongkongers, Singaporeans and Malaysians ever going to change?
- Singapore case of worker from Myanmar who was forced to eat own vomit and barred from using toilet has again laid bare Asia’s toxic reliance on cheap labour
- Experts say some live in slave-like conditions and all grapple with a lack of legal protection, with society unwilling to change its perception of these women
Topic | Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
