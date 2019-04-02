Channels

Muhammad Riaz shows a picture of his 16-year-old daughter, Uzma, who was found dumped in a city canal in Lahore. Photo: AFP
South Asia

Teenage maid Uzma Bibi was found murdered and dumped in a canal, forcing Pakistan to confront brutality of child labour

  • Her employer and two other women remain in custody as a police investigation into the murder continues
  • Children are particularly vulnerable, and Bibi’s case is the latest in a growing number of incidents involving minors
Topic |   Human rights
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 1:14pm, 2 Apr, 2019

Updated: 1:13pm, 2 Apr, 2019

An activist from the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body holds a placard that reads ‘End Modern Day Slavery in HK’ during a protest on March 8. Photo: AFP
Society

Domestic workers are the slaves of modern Asia. Are Hongkongers, Singaporeans and Malaysians ever going to change?

  • Singapore case of worker from Myanmar who was forced to eat own vomit and barred from using toilet has again laid bare Asia’s toxic reliance on cheap labour
  • Experts say some live in slave-like conditions and all grapple with a lack of legal protection, with society unwilling to change its perception of these women
Topic |   Foreign domestic workers in Hong Kong
Raquel Carvalho

Raquel Carvalho  

Published: 9:15am, 24 Mar, 2019

Updated: 7:28pm, 24 Mar, 2019

An activist from the Asian Migrants Coordinating Body holds a placard that reads ‘End Modern Day Slavery in HK’ during a protest on March 8. Photo: AFP
