A newspaper advertisement of the vacancy for hangmen in Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lanka shortlists 47 potential executioners as President Maithripala Sirisena launches Duterte-inspired war on drugs
- Two months after President Sirisena announced Sri Lanka would end a 43-year moratorium on executions, the country is looking to hire hangmen
- As there are no professionals in the country, the preferred candidates would have to be trained offshore, said an official
Topic | Sri Lanka
A newspaper advertisement of the vacancy for hangmen in Sri Lanka. Photo: Reuters