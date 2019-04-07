Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Indian soldiers stand guard at Wagah border on the outskirts of the northern city of Amritsar, India in March 2019. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

India is planning military aggression against Pakistan, claims Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi

  • Qureshi said Islamabad found out about ‘the plan’ two days ago through ‘reliable intelligence’
  • India has ‘a new scheme’ and aggression against Pakistan is planned for sometime between April 16 and 20, Qureshi said
Topic |   Pakistan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 7:40pm, 7 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:45pm, 7 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Indian soldiers stand guard at Wagah border on the outskirts of the northern city of Amritsar, India in March 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.