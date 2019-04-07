Indian soldiers stand guard at Wagah border on the outskirts of the northern city of Amritsar, India in March 2019. Photo: Reuters
India is planning military aggression against Pakistan, claims Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi
- Qureshi said Islamabad found out about ‘the plan’ two days ago through ‘reliable intelligence’
- India has ‘a new scheme’ and aggression against Pakistan is planned for sometime between April 16 and 20, Qureshi said
