Indian PM Narendra Modi speaks after releasing the BJP’s election manifesto. Photo: Reuters
India election: Narendra Modi’s BJP promises to reserve one-third of seats for women in parliament
- ‘The BJP is committed to 33 per cent reservation in parliament and state assemblies through a constitutional amendment,’ the party said in its election manifesto
- The party also promised to inject over US$300 billion for rural development, introduce a pension scheme for small and marginal farmers, and simplify the GST
Topic | India
Indian PM Narendra Modi speaks after releasing the BJP’s election manifesto. Photo: Reuters
A shopkeeper with masks of Indian Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Gandhi to cow vigilantes, fake news and ‘watchman’ Modi: India’s election explained
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promising voters he’s India’s ‘watchman’
- Religious violence, unemployment, demonetisation, fake news and big-name opposition are some of the things he should have seen coming
Topic | Asia elections
A shopkeeper with masks of Indian Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP