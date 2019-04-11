A shop assistant sells kites bearing images of the Indian political rivals, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bangalore. Photo: AFP
India election: state parties eye seats in new parliament as mega elections begin
- Over 39 days, some 900 million voters will decide if they want Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party to remain in power
- While much of the spotlight has been cast on Modi, the lack of a national election narrative has allowed state parties to boost their numbers by forming alliances across caste lines
A shopkeeper with masks of Indian Congress Party President Rahul Gandhi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: AFP
Gandhi to cow vigilantes, fake news and ‘watchman’ Modi: India’s election explained
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi is promising voters he’s India’s ‘watchman’
- Religious violence, unemployment, demonetisation, fake news and big-name opposition are some of the things he should have seen coming
