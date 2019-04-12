Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters
Inside India’s RSS: the secretive group of hardcore Hindus dedicated to Narendra Modi’s re-election

  • Priorities include the construction of a Hindu temple at the disputed site of Ayodhya, a uniform civil code for all religions and the abolition of special status for Jammu and Kashmir
Published: 12:27pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Updated: 12:27pm, 12 Apr, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: Reuters
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Shillong, Meghalaya state. Photo: EPA-EFE
India election: Modi, Gandhi and the Chinese dragon in the room

  • A week out from the polls, Pakistan is dominating the election spotlight as the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party attempts to ride on nationalist sentiments
Published: 10:30am, 6 Apr, 2019

Updated: 7:02pm, 6 Apr, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Shillong, Meghalaya state. Photo: EPA-EFE
