Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an election campaign south of Jammu city. Photo: Xinhua
Modi claims India has ‘deflated’ Pakistan’s nuclear threat
- The PM told a rally in Indian-administered Kashmir that the lack of nuclear retaliation following February’s air strike proved the threat of war was false
- His Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have made national security the focus of their campaign in this year’s elections
