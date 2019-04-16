Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a BJP election rally meeting in Bangalore. Photo: EPA
Indian politicians of Prime Minister Modi’s ruling BJP banned for ‘repugnant’ firebrand election comments
- One said Muslims may have their future requests shunned if they do not vote for her and she wins at the May polls, another said the election was a battle between Hindu and Muslim gods
- The tough measures came after the Supreme Court called on the election commission to target hate speech during the world’s biggest election. But it cannot formally disqualify candidates
Topic | India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a BJP election rally meeting in Bangalore. Photo: EPA