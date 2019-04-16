Channels

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a BJP election rally meeting in Bangalore. Photo: EPA
South Asia

Indian politicians of Prime Minister Modi’s ruling BJP banned for ‘repugnant’ firebrand election comments

  • One said Muslims may have their future requests shunned if they do not vote for her and she wins at the May polls, another said the election was a battle between Hindu and Muslim gods
  • The tough measures came after the Supreme Court called on the election commission to target hate speech during the world’s biggest election. But it cannot formally disqualify candidates
Topic |   India
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Published: 9:52am, 16 Apr, 2019

Updated: 10:16am, 16 Apr, 2019

