Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) election rally meeting in Bangalore. Photo: EPA
India Prime Minister Modi has upper hand in election ‘guerilla warfare’ as parties vie for jets, choppers to spread campaigns
- BJP has booked as many as 20 private jets and 30 helicopters, while the Congress could manage to book just about a fifth of that, sources said
- Aircraft are typically booked for 45 days, with rent for a jet costing as much as US$5,700 an hour, and up to US$7,200 an hour for the more agile helicopter
Politics is the talk of the town in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, only recently divided from one another. Photo: Team Ceritalah
