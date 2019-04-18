Channels

Jet Airways aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Photo: EPA
South Asia

India’s Jet Airways ‘unable to pay for fuel’ shuts all flights indefinitely, apologises to travellers as funds dry up

  • Saddled with roughly US$1.2 billion of bank debt, the Indian airline has been teetering for weeks after failing to receive a stopgap loan of about US$217 million from its lenders
  • At its peak, Jet operated over 120 planes and well over 600 daily flights. The airline, which has roughly 16,000 employees
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 9:15am, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:22am, 18 Apr, 2019

Jet Airways aircraft parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai. Photo: EPA
A Jet Airways plane parked in Mumbai as another moves to a runway. Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Crisis at Indian airline Jet Airways worsens as government steps in and pilots threaten strike

  • The beleaguered airline, which has a fleet of 119 according to its website, has been forced to ground two-thirds of its planes as it awaits a debt restructuring
  • Its collapse could put about 23,000 jobs at stake and dent Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image ahead of his re-election bid
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 11:27pm, 19 Mar, 2019

Updated: 1:27am, 20 Mar, 2019

A Jet Airways plane parked in Mumbai as another moves to a runway. Photo: Reuters
