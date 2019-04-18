The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has controversially strengthened his nation’s sharia laws. Photo: EPA
Brunei accused of ‘abusive lobbying’ ahead of EU vote on death penalties for gays and adultery
- On Thursday members of the European Parliament will vote on a resolution that ‘strongly condemns’ the laws, which allow for sodomy to be punished by stoning to death
- But before that, Brunei officials visited members’ offices unannounced with a letter defending the Southeast Asian nation’s sharia laws
Gays face death by stoning in Brunei, the ‘Saudi of Southeast Asia’. Really?
- The tiny oil-rich nation has been criticised by Ellen and Elton John since imposing a strict new Islamic penal code that prescribes death by stoning for gay and extramarital sex
- But many of those who have lived and worked in the country suggest the law is mostly for show
