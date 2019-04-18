Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has controversially strengthened his nation’s sharia laws. Photo: EPA
South Asia

Brunei accused of ‘abusive lobbying’ ahead of EU vote on death penalties for gays and adultery

  • On Thursday members of the European Parliament will vote on a resolution that ‘strongly condemns’ the laws, which allow for sodomy to be punished by stoning to death
  • But before that, Brunei officials visited members’ offices unannounced with a letter defending the Southeast Asian nation’s sharia laws
Topic |   Religion
Reuters

Reuters  

Published: 2:45pm, 18 Apr, 2019

Updated: 3:23pm, 18 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah has controversially strengthened his nation’s sharia laws. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: EPA
Society

Gays face death by stoning in Brunei, the ‘Saudi of Southeast Asia’. Really?

  • The tiny oil-rich nation has been criticised by Ellen and Elton John since imposing a strict new Islamic penal code that prescribes death by stoning for gay and extramarital sex
  • But many of those who have lived and worked in the country suggest the law is mostly for show
Topic |   Religion
Tashny Sukumaran

Tashny Sukumaran  

Published: 6:30pm, 4 Apr, 2019

Updated: 9:49pm, 5 Apr, 2019

TOP PICKS

Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.